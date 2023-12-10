Watch Now
FHP searching for driver in fatal hit and run

Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:57 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 09:57:11-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a SUV driver that hit and killed a Tampa man on Saturday.

The unknown SUV driver was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41 at about 6:38 p.m., south of Honey Crisp Court.

At the same time, an 86-year-old Tampa man was walking his bicycle across the highway when he was hit by the SUV, a patrol report stated. The driver then fled the scene without offering help or assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

