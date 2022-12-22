FHP searches for driver involved in Tampa hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a driver involved in an early morning crash.

A vehicle was traveling west on the outside lane of State Road 400, with a Ford F350 in the outside center lane slightly behind it. A dump truck that was transporting a load of sand was traveling in the inside center lane behind the F350.

While east of Orient Road, the first vehicle changed to the center lane. To avoid a crash, the F350 changed lanes to the left and collided with the dump truck.

The F350 rotated and came to rest in the inside lane while the dump truck traveled to a median, overturned and spilled its load of sand.

The driver of the first vehicle failed to stop and left the scene of the crash.

The 26-year-old driver of the F350 was uninjured, while the 30-year-old driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries.

FHP is asking anyone with information regarding the first vehicle is asked to contact them by calling *FHP or 813-558-1800.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.