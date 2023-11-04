FHP: Man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a traffic crash on SR 674 Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on 7th Street, while a Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on SR 674.

At the intersection, the Dodge failed to yield at a stop sign, causing the Ford to strike the Dodge.

Both vehicles rotated before finally stopping on the unpaved northeast shoulder.

The driver of the Dodge, a 30-year-old Ocilla, Georgia, man, was ejected from the vehicle. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A passenger traveling in the Dodge, a 22-year-old Ocilla, Georgia, man, suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

Both men were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old Wimauma man, suffered minor injuries, as well as his passenger, a 27-year-old Wimauma man. Both were transported to a local hospital.