FHP: Major drug arrest in Tampa

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) made a traffic stop on a vehicle with multiple traffic violations along I-4 east of 50th Street, on Friday.

According to FHP, the driver Anthony Leon Carroll, 49, and the passenger Pablo Villalobos Campos, 61, appeared to be “overly nervous.”

FHP

A K-9 Titan also arrived on the scene, later alerting authorities of drugs being detected in the vehicle.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found two duffel bags wrapped with tape. There were 30 tape-wrapped bundles between both duffel bags.

A small bag of Marijuana was also found, authorities said.

Carroll and Villalobos Campos were arrested and transported to Hillsborough County Jail without incident.