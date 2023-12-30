FHP: 'Impaired' Tampa motorcyclist charged with DUI manslaughter

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A Tampa man was charged with DUI manslaughter on Saturday after he crashed the motorcycle he was riding, killing a female passenger, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Jonathon Mark, 37, was driving a Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle northbound on Interstate 275 with the 29-year-old Tampa passenger, at about 4:09 a.m.

When he exited onto eastbound Interstate 4, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a guardrail, the report stated.

The passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Wing, who suffered minor injuries, was determined to be impaired, and was later arrested by FHP troopers for DUI manslaughter.

The relationship between Mark and the victim wasn't known, FHP officials said.

