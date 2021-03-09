Menu

FHP: Driver thrown into Tampa Bay after multi-vehicle crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

A driver was thrown over the wall into the Tampa Bay after a crash Monday night.
Posted at 9:54 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 23:26:52-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver was thrown over the wall into the Tampa Bay after a crash Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Nissan Frontier with a small trailer was parked in the inside lane of I-275 south of the crest of the Howard Frankland Bridge. The driver was outside of the car near the trailer.

Another vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, slowed down as it approached the Nissan but the front left struck the trailer. The trailer then struck the driver of the Nissan, throwing him into the Tampa Bay, FHP said.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash.

The driver who was thrown into the Bay was recovered by law enforcement with a watercraft.

The driver's condition is not known at this time.

