Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

FHP: 14-year-old Tampa girl shot on I-4 on Friday night

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 11:41:52-04

 A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg while her dad drove on I-4 near Branch Forbes Road on Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the passenger side of their 2017 Volkswagen Jetta was shot twice; one of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and struck the 14-year-old's leg.

According to FHP, the child was transported to the hospital and is stable.

Authorities said it is unknown why the vehicle was shot, and they do not have information on the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.