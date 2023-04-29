FHP: 14-year-old Tampa girl shot on I-4 on Friday night

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg while her dad drove on I-4 near Branch Forbes Road on Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the passenger side of their 2017 Volkswagen Jetta was shot twice; one of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and struck the 14-year-old's leg.

According to FHP, the child was transported to the hospital and is stable.

Authorities said it is unknown why the vehicle was shot, and they do not have information on the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.