Feeding Tampa Bay's 'Senior Shopping' program is a mini Publix for those in need

TAMPA, Fla. — Inside Feeding Tampa Bay's bustling warehouse, there is a clean, bright, downright adorable mini Publix that's a saving grace for seniors in need.

"They treat us so well here, just everybody," said a smiling guest named Lavona, gushing about the nonprofit's Senior Shopping program. "Everything is so fresh, and the produce is delicious."

This fun, free grocery store for seniors is just one of many innovative programs Feeding Tampa Bay is promoting during September's Hunger Action Month, a time to re-focus on underserved communities in the area.

Feeding Tampa Bay serves 10 counties, fortifying the fight against food insecurity with school pantries, mobile outreach and more.

That's a big job — so that's where you come in.

"We need 50,000 volunteers a year to get this done," said Matt Spence, chief programs officer for Feeding Tampa Bay. "And our volunteers are the best in the world."

If you'd like to help Feeding Tampa Bay, either through volunteering or donation, click here.

If you need food assistance, you can find information right here.

