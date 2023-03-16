Feeding Tampa Bay surprises families at Gibsonton Elementary with fishing gear

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Families at Gibsonton Elementary School were surprised with new fishing gear as part of a current Feeding Tampa Bay/ABC Action News fundraiser.

The "Food for Families" campaign makes sure no one is left behind in the fight against hunger, which includes filling school food pantries at places like Gibsonton Elementary.

"Feeding Tampa Bay is about putting meals on the tables, but it's also about bringing joy to families," said the nonprofit's Shannon Hannon Oliviero, who joined the families at the Williams Park Fishing Pier in Riverview.

Dozens of fishing rods and gear were donated by Walmart and TA Mahoney.

Feeding Tampa Bay said the fishing gear is mainly meant for fun and family outdoor time, but if they also lead to some delicious dinners, that's great, too.

For more on "Food for Families," click here.