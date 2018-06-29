FBI offering $50,000 for possible gang member who killed a man in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a possible gang member accused of murdering a man in Hillsborough County.

Dennis Saint John Rodriguez Jr., 39, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in 2016 in Hillsborough County.

On Dec. 22, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued when Rodriguez was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He is believed to be a member of the Latin Kings gang and he reportedly fled to Celaya, Mexico, where he may be working as a barber.

He is described as 5'11" and 180 pounds with brown hair, and tattoos on his back, chest, left arm, left shoulder, left wrist, right arm, right hand, and right wrist.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.