HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash on US-301 on Friday that left one person dead after a head-on collision.

A 45-year-old man was traveling southbound on US-301 south of McIntosh Road, and for an “unknown reason,” a 39-year-old woman in a sedan traveling northbound on US-301 crossed the southbound lanes, authorities say.

According to FHP, the woman’s sedan nearly crashed into the man’s vehicle.

The woman died at the scene of the crash.