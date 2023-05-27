Fatal crash on US-41

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving two vehicles on US-41 North of Morgan Farm Road killed one person early Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a sedan traveled southbound on US-41. A pick-up truck was traveling northbound on US-41. North of Morgan Farm Road, the first vehicle attempted a left turn into a private driveway, entered the path, and was struck by pick-up. Post-impact, the sedan overturned and came to final rest along the outside shoulder while truck rotated to rest in the outside lane.

The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The driver of the pick-up was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.