Fans feel another Stanley Cup at their fingertips

TAMPA — Who says nail polish and hockey don’t mix? There’s a salon in the shadows of Amalie Arena that's becoming a popular stop for fans on the way to games.

From classic blue and white, the numbers of your favorite players to B-O-L-T-S, the nail techs at Prestige Natural Nail Bar in Channelside are ready to polish off your favorite Lightning design.

WFTS

“We did so many lightning nails, and the bolt design isn’t the easiest to draw, so they spent their time after work or before, and made sure we get those bolts on point,” said owner Julie Phan.

Phan said her nail bar became a magnet for fans after the Tampa Downtown Partnership gave her a flag to proudly hang outside.

“Everyone can see it when they are driving by, they are honking their horns, ‘Go Bolts,' we hear them yelling, so it’s great, it gives us that energy, that spirit,” said Phan.

Hundreds of fingers and toes later, and this first generation small business is having a difficult time keeping the blue cosmetics in stock.

Phan said anyone can put on a jersey or a hat, but nail polish is a true commitment of your loyalty.