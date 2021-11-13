Families search for answers one year after loved ones killed

TAMPA, Fla. — One year after Ernest Fisher, Jr. and Jabari Herndon were shot and killed on the front porch of a Southeast Seminole Heights home, there are still no arrests in the homicide case.

On Friday, both families gathered at their gravesites to release balloons in the hopes someone will come forward and aid the investigation.

"It's hard," Fisher Jr.'s mother Gwendolyn Fisher said. "There are no answers."

"Come forward, now," Herndon's younger sister Jada Parker said.

Tampa Police tell ABC Action News, detectives are still investigating the November 12, 2020 shooting that took the lives of Fisher Jr. and Herndon and injured four others.

A year to the day, the grieving families hold just as much sorrow in their hearts.

"He was the first person I called every day," Fisher said. "I miss him so much."

"Even when his heart stopped, he's still living within me," Parker said. "He's still with me."

On Friday, Parker's anguish was outmatched by her anger. She told ABC Action News, she believes there are some out there with knowledge of what happened, they are just choosing to sit in silence.

She said there is a culture of keeping quiet for fear of retaliation - a way of life, she believes, needs to end.

"It always changes when someone is in these shoes," Parker said. "When someone is in this exact same instance, that's when it changes, but somebody has to break the cycle."

If you have any helpful information for detectives in this case, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.