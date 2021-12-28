Face masks again required in Hillsborough County buildings regardless of vaccination status

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center announced on Tuesday that face masks will again be required in all county facilities starting Wednesday, December 29.

In a press release, the county said the change is because COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Hillsborough.

The requirement applies to county employees and visitors to county facilities like libraries, recreation centers and Frederick B. Karl County Center.

Masks will be required at all times regardless of vaccination status.

The county said those taking part in outdoor activities on county property are advised to follow the most current CDC recommendations.

The measure is being taken as a precaution for the health and safety of county employees as well as residents, the press release said.

Read the full Administrative Directive below.