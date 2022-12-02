Experts: High-profile cases of domestic violence shine a spotlight on the issue.

TAMPA, Fla. — According to Tampa police, the allegations against former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown involve physical violence after "he threw a shoe at the victim."

On November 28, documents obtained by ABC Action News show the Tampa police narrative of what happened. According to the report, police described "an altercation between the victim and suspect, who have multiple children in common; the suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim, striking her in the ponytail. The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers."

Since Monday, according to law enforcement, Brown has been holed up in his South Tampa home. On Thursday, ABC Action News cameras captured police once again back at Brown's home trying to convince him to come outside. Officers knocked on his door and used a megaphone, telling Brown, "please come out," and repeatedly saying, "we're not going anywhere."

Numerous media outlets from across the Tampa Bay Area and some national news camped outside Brown's home, waiting for any signs that he might turn himself in. Undercover police cars cruised through the tiny affluent South Tampa neighborhood as people in nearby homes put out Christmas decorations. ABC Action News reporter Lydia Vazquez tried talking to some homeowners, but they didn't want to get involved.

"All awareness is good because we will always want to get the message out that The Spring is a resource for survivors of domestic violence," Mindy Murphy, President, and CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.

Murphy said often times only the most heinous cases of domestic violence, where someone is murdered or severely injured, get news coverage. Or cases that involved allegations against high-profile athletes or celebrities.

"And the reality is, there's a lot of domestic violence that is kind of an everyday occurrence and people's lives that doesn't get covered," Murphy said.

Murphy hopes that the horrible situation and allegations against Brown when it comes to domestic violence will shine a brighter light on the issue.

"Hopefully, the survivor, in this instance, can know that there are resources available and maybe seek help," Murphy said. "And we can stop one instance of domestic violence. And if we hold, you know, the abuser, in this case, Antonio Brown is alleged to be the abuser, we can hold him accountable, right, and show survivors that even powerful, perceived to be powerful men are held accountable for their actions, that is a win. It's a high-profile win."

If you are a domestic violence victim, free resources are available.

You can call or text the 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-SAFE or 813-248-1050.