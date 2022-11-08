Everything you need to know before heading out the door on Election Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Election Day is upon us, which means polling stations open their doors at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Here are a few things to remember to ensure your vote counts.

Voters must bring a proper form of identification. The following are all forms of acceptable identification: Florida driver's license, U.S. passport, military ID, student ID, Veteran health ID, and Government employee ID.

Vote-by-mail ballots need to be dropped off at one of the Hillsborough election offices by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The ballot has 3 amendments on it, so you need to do your homework," Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said. "You shouldn't just walk in and say, 'Oh, I'm just going to read the ballot now,' because you're going to be sitting there for a while reading the ballot."

Latimer suggested filling out the sample ballot.

On election day, voters need to cast their ballot in their specific polling precinct.

"Because your ballot is already printed and is waiting for you there,” Latimer said.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be brought into one of the Hillsborough election offices by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling stations close at 7 p.m. for in-person votes.

If you are in line at 7 p.m., you can still vote. If you arrive at the polling place after 7 p.m., you will not be allowed to cast your ballot.