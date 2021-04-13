Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Ettore 'Big E' Ewen auctions off Wrestlemania gear; proceeds go to Feeding Tampa Bay

items.[0].image.alt
WWE
WrestleMania_37_Tampa_Bay_2021_on_black[4].jpg
Posted at 6:43 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 06:43:28-04

WWE wrestler Ettore "Big E" Ewen is auctioning off the gear he wore at Wrestlemania and will donate the proceeds to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Ewen is auctioning off two signed jackets he wore during the big night on Ebay. The current bids for both items are over $1,000.

One of the bids ends just after 8 a.m. on Monday, and the other ends on Friday at 11:45 p.m.

Click here to see both listings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin