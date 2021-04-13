Ettore 'Big E' Ewen auctions off Wrestlemania gear; proceeds go to Feeding Tampa Bay

WWE wrestler Ettore "Big E" Ewen is auctioning off the gear he wore at Wrestlemania and will donate the proceeds to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Tonight was a bummer. Nevertheless, @FeedingAmerica projects 42 million people will struggle with food insecurity this year. I’ll be auctioning off everything I wore tonight and donating all the proceeds to @FeedingTampaBay. https://t.co/ZwsXrMgwFA — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 12, 2021

Ewen is auctioning off two signed jackets he wore during the big night on Ebay. The current bids for both items are over $1,000.

One of the bids ends just after 8 a.m. on Monday, and the other ends on Friday at 11:45 p.m.

