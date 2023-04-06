Watch Now
Ernie's Custom Seat Covers suffers damage in early morning fire

Posted at 7:16 AM, Apr 06, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire broke out at a Tampa business around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the incident on East Hillsborough Avenue to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of Ernie's Custom Seat Covers.

Crews attempted to get it under control but eventually had to evacuate due to the "rapidly deteriorating" conditions inside the building. Additional firefighters were then brought out, and all crews battled the fire for close to half an hour before it was finally under control.

There were no injuries. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

