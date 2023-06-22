Emotions play large role in decision to shelter or evacuate during a hurricane, doctor says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Psychological factors play a big role in deciding whether to evacuate or shelter in place when a storm is coming our way.

ABC Action News spoke to a psychologist who explained emotions and past experiences play a huge role when someone is deciding to evacuate or stay put. Dr. Robert Cuyler explains it all stems from wanting to feel secure.

“How people really work to maintain a sense of control in their life and for some people control is going to mean taking the safest route that's recommended by family friends prior experience,” Dr. Cuyler said.

Security and stability are the two things that go out the window when a storm rolls in. Dr. Cuyler said that is what people crave during the uncertain time. For some, that leads them to evacuate and follow the county's warnings.

“For other people, there's a sense of control and certainty by staying in their own environment, a predictable environment, and I think that's in particular if you have not had really bad experience with a storm,” Dr. Cuyler said.

Last month, AAA released a study that found 24% of people would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings. More than half said they would not leave their homes unless the hurricane is category 3 or higher.

Dr. Cuyler said one of the major reasons people stay is to protect their property from potential looting or damage.

Hundreds of thousands of new people now call Florida home. This will be the first hurricane season for many. With that in mind, the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management wants to remind you to know what zone you live in.

You can check your zone here.