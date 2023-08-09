Emergency rooms across Florida see an increase in heat-related illness

TAMPA, Fla. — Emergency room doctors in Central Florida have seen more patients seeking care for heat-related illnesses during the summer months.

Officials with AdventHealth's Central Florida Division said its emergency rooms have seen a 20% increase in patients seeking care compared to last year. AdventHealth Centra Care's Central Florida locations have experienced a 115% increase in the past two weeks.

Jacqueline Bumstead said she takes precautions while out in the sun with her four-year-old son.

"Just really making sure he’s dressed appropriately and keeping water in him all the time because he’s only four, so I’m constantly shoving water at him, drink this, drink this," she said.

Dr. Michael Patch with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel said he saw a patient on Tuesday who passed out from the heat while in his attic. He was treated at a hospital and is recovering.

"He's lucky his wife found him because, as most things, it’s time-dependent, so the longer he was up there in the heat, who knows what could have happened, but he was found in enough time," said Patch.

Doctors encourage people to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, vomiting, heavy sweating, and cramps. Symptoms of heat stroke may be similar but elevated, including a body temperature of 104 °F or higher.

"The people at the greatest risk are those that can’t seek shelter, or they have to be outside for jobs, but also those doing things like sports. We're going to see a lot of kids in high school sporting activities pick up here in the next few weeks. They’re going to want to get to work hard and push themselves, so they’re certainly at risk," said Dr. Max Baumgardner, AdventHealth Emergency Medicine Medical Director.

If you are facing symptoms of heatstroke, it's important to get to an emergency room as soon as possible. Heatstroke can lead to permanent organ damage and, in some cases, death.

For more information on heat stroke, visit here.