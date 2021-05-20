Eastbound lanes of Gandy Bridge to be closed for several hours following crash

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say the eastbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge heading into Tampa will be closed for several hours.

Police are investigating an early morning crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

ABC Action News Traffic Anchor Sarah Phinney says right now drivers are okay to use the Howard Frankland Bridge, which will just add a few minutes to your commute. Later this morning, Phinney expects increased traffic on the HFB due to the Gandy closure.

TRAFFIC ALERT | Drivers attempting to go EB on the Gandy Bridge are being turned around. Head for the HFB instead. #GMTB #tampatraffic https://t.co/b56JJ8leA7 pic.twitter.com/du3wYEAoWP — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) May 20, 2021

No other information has been released at this time.

