Eastbound lanes of Gandy Bridge to be closed for several hours following crash

Posted at 5:24 AM, May 20, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say the eastbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge heading into Tampa will be closed for several hours.

Police are investigating an early morning crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

ABC Action News Traffic Anchor Sarah Phinney says right now drivers are okay to use the Howard Frankland Bridge, which will just add a few minutes to your commute. Later this morning, Phinney expects increased traffic on the HFB due to the Gandy closure.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

