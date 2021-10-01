Driver seriously injured after crashing into trailer at Rice Creek RV Resort in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A driver in Hillsborough County suffered serious injuries after she crashed into a residential trailer in Riverview around 3 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 30-year-old driver, from Wimauma, was traveling southbound on US-301, approaching El Paso Drive when she lost control for unknown reasons. Troops say the SUV crossed the center median and northbound lanes.

When the vehicle entered the outside shoulder, it went airborne and hit a concrete barrier wall then hit the trailer at the Rice Creek RV Resort.

A man and woman inside the trailer suffered minor injuries. Pictures of the accident scene provided by FHP show the SUV at a final rest partially on a bed.

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol

According to a press release, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. Authorities have not released information on the full extent of her injuries or if any charges are pending.

Her identity has not been released at this time.