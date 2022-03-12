Driver hit, killed on I-75 after getting out of car following crash in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a person dead early Saturday morning.

According to a release, the victim was driving south on I-75 in a 2018 Fiat and collided with a tractor-trailer around 5:35 a.m. near SR-60 in Hillsborough County.

Troopers said the drivers of the Fiat and tractor-trailer were able to come to a stop on the shoulder of the expressway.

The driver of the car got out and attempted to cross the southbound lanes of traffic but was struck by an SUV, according to FHP.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Southbound I-75 was closed for several hours while troopers investigated.

