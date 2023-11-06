Driver arrested for hitting, injuring deputy after failing to yield: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was arrested for a DUI on Monday after she allegedly failed to yield and struck a deputy working an off-duty roadway safety job.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was providing traffic control services in a marked Chevrolet Silverado for a construction business just after midnight.

According to officials, Courtney Lynnette Settle, 24, was driving a 2011 Honda Accord sedan in the left lane of I-75 northbound when she struck the deputy from behind, failing to yield the right of way.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Officials said Settle "showed signs of impairment" and was arrested for DUI at the scene of the crash. She is now facing charges of driving under the influence with personal damage and personal injury.