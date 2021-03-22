Drew McIntyre gears up for Wrestlemania 37 at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for Wrestlemania 37 at Raymond James Stadium and as the countdown continues, ABC Action News anchor James Tully spoke with superstar Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre will be headlining the two-night event wrestling for the WWE Championship.

Originally from Scotland, McIntyre calls Tampa his American home as he’s lived here for more than a decade. He’ll be facing current champion, Bobby Lashley, for the title.

“WrestleMania is the one to really get your eyes on if you've never checked out WWE before," McIntyre said. "Aside the fact it's our Super Bowl, our biggest event of the year is an incredible spectacle. All the pyrotechnics will be unbelievable, the matches will be unreal, the stage will be so cool to watch."

"The biggest reason to check it out is our fans are coming back. It's been over a year," McIntyre added. "You've never seen fans like WWE fans unless you've been to a European soccer match."

Wrestlemania airs Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11. If you aren’t going to Raymond James you can watch it on the Peacock streaming service.