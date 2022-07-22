TAMPA, Fla. — Cruella de Vil is only 12 years old, but she already exudes a villainous cool.

There are only 38 dalmatians this time around, but they have the energy of 101 and then some.

Sean Daly

At the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory, an all-ages, all-talents performing arts school that's accessible and affordable, there's nothing kids can't accomplish.

The current production of "101 Dalmatians" (BUY TICKETS HERE) is a singing and dancing example of why the Patel is one of the best youth acting schools in the country.

"You can do one workshop once a week, or you can take three classes a week," said director Matthew Belopavlovich. "There's something for everybody here."

The Patel also hosts classes for dance, music, technical stage work, and more. There are various price structures, plus financial aid and scholarships. Kids can also drop by for a free visit to see if they like it.

