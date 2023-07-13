Doublemint Sitting collecting school supplies for foster kids for 5th year

One company in Tampa Bay is getting a head start on back to school this year to help foster kids.

For the fifth year, Doublemint Sitting is collecting supplies for kids in foster care — from preschoolers to those in high school.

This year they're asking for brand-name backpacks, undergarments, water bottles and lunch boxes.

"I was a foster child, and if it wasn't for the people that helped while I was in foster care, I would not be the person that I am," Synthia Fairman, Doublemint Sitting, said. "So, having the amazing network that my business partner and I have created, people want to give back; they want to get involved, but they just don't know how. So if I can be the main person to connect everyone together to help children in foster care, I'm going to do that."

Donations can be dropped off at Camp Doublemint at Westshore Mall Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to -12:30 p.m or right through Amazon.