DOH-Hillsborough issues health advisory for Ben T. Davis Beach after finding high bacteria levels

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A public health advisory for Ben T. Davis Beach has been issued by the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) after finding high bacteria levels in the water.

Samples, per DOH-Hillsborough, are being analyzed for enteric bacteria, or enterococci, which is an indication of fecal pollution and can cause infections and diseases.

DOH-Hillsborough stated that if enteric bacteria is found, it may have come from stormwater runoff or pets and wildlife.

"This should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public, and swimming is not recommended."

The water will continue to be monitored until it's within satisfactory range and the advisory is lifted.