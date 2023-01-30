Dog stuck in pond at Tampa park rescued

A dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond in a Tampa park was rescued on Monday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it worked with Animal Control to rescue the pup. HCFR said a child walking to school saw the dog and alerted authorities.

HCFR

According to a press release, crews used a rope system to lower Fire Medic Gilbert Navas from a boardwalk into the water.

HCFR

HCFR

Navas was able to capture the dog and carry it back toward the boardwalk, where it was lifted with a large net.

HCFR said Animal Control determined the dog doesn't have a chip. The dog will be at the Pet Resource Center and will be adopted out if an owner doesn't come forward.

If an owner doesn't come forward, HCFR said the pup would be registered with the name "Gil," after Navas.

HCFR