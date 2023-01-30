Watch Now
Dog stuck in pond at Tampa park rescued

HCFR dog resuce 2.png
HCFR
HCFR dog resuce 2.png
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:04:12-05

A dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond in a Tampa park was rescued on Monday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it worked with Animal Control to rescue the pup. HCFR said a child walking to school saw the dog and alerted authorities.

HCFR dog resuce 6.png

According to a press release, crews used a rope system to lower Fire Medic Gilbert Navas from a boardwalk into the water.

HCFR dog resuce 3.png
Navas dog rescue.png

Navas was able to capture the dog and carry it back toward the boardwalk, where it was lifted with a large net.

HCFR said Animal Control determined the dog doesn't have a chip. The dog will be at the Pet Resource Center and will be adopted out if an owner doesn't come forward.

If an owner doesn't come forward, HCFR said the pup would be registered with the name "Gil," after Navas.

HCFR dog resuce.png
HCFR dog resuce 4.png

