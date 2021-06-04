Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Development for the Apollo Beach Golf Course still up in the air

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Apollo Beach Golf Course
Posted at 4:51 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 04:51:48-04

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The Apollo Beach Golf Course is now closed but what's going to happen with the property remains unknown.

A proposal for building a senior living community on the property was removed from a Hillsborough County County Commission meeting in May. The county say's it was withdrawn because it was not properly filed.

The development, Scott Johnston with Inception Holdings, tells us that he wants to keep the golf course on the property along with the new community.

The proposal includes, a clubhouse, amenity center, 265 living cottages, 130 assisted living condos and restaurants.

Johnston says the course would remain open for community use.

It's not clear at this time what happens next or if this proposal would head back to County Commission.

You can read more about this project by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.