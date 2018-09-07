Detectives look for person of interest in Hillsborough County homicide case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County detectives are investigating a homicide resulting from upper body trauma.

Investigators responded to a home in the 7700 block of Sligh Avenue East around 6 p.m. Thursday night after a family member called to have deputies do a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a deceased male victim within the residence. Investigators say there are signs of foul play. They are currently waiting on a search warrant in order to process the scene.

Detectives are looking to speak with Sara Rose Dearman, a person of interest who may have information related to the case. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

HCSO is currently looking for the victim's White 1990 Lincoln Town Car 4-door sedan that is missing. Investigators have learned from family members that the victim was very possessive of this vehicle, he kept it in good condition and did not let anyone else drive it. The vehicle has Florida tag number ZC73B. Investigators say that the vehicle was last seen near the residence on Sligh Avenue between 10 and 11 a.m. Thursday morning.



Photo of the actual vehicle investigators are searching for.

Investigators say they do not know who is driving it, and ask that if anyone spots the vehicle, call 911 immediately.

"If you do see this vehicle, do not approach it. Contact the sheriff's office at our 911 number or 247-8200 and request a deputy," said Major Frank Losat during a press conference.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time. Deputies are waiting to notify the family.