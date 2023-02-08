Detectives identify suspect in carjacking, shooting at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives identified the suspect they believe is responsible for the carjacking and shooting at a Tampa gas station that left one person dead on Feb. 4.

HCSO detectives are searching for Paul Wayne Williams II, 32, in connection to the events on Saturday night.

On Feb. 4, just after 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station off I-4 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Michael Fordyce said the nightmare plays in his mind on repeat. He said he was driving the vehicle and his husband, David Keeley, was in the passenger's seat. The couple had met a man earlier and gave him a ride. The suspect was in the backseat.

"We're at the Martin Luther King exit. He said, "get off here and I'll just go to the gas station." I said, "that's fine." I pulled in there, up to the pump and that's when it happened. I get hit on the side of the head from over here. I don't even know how he did it," said Fordyce.

Fordyce said he was hit with the gun. Fordyce said a bullet hit the windshield and the suspect shot and killed Kelley.

"A shot goes off and it goes through the windshield and I'm like, oh my God, and then David is wrestling with him and the gun got turned on David and he pulled the trigger," said Fordyce.

Fordyce describes his husband as kind, quiet and loving.

"We were total opposites. He was a wonderful, soft man. He was a nurse for 44 years," said Fordyce.

Fordyce cannot understand the violence.

"I don't know what kind of person would think to shoot and kill somebody that was helping you just so you could get money. I told him, I'd give him all the money. I'll give you everything and that wasn't good enough," said Fordyce.

According to HCSO, an arrest warrant has been issued for Williams II for first-degree murder while engaging in a carjacking, armed carjacking, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still searching for Williams II. Residents are asked not to approach him as it may not be safe, but instead, call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 if they see him.