HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run left a man dead in Hillsborough County Monday night.

Around 8:16 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrived at Lucy Avenue and Maydell Drive after receiving reports about a victim who had been run over by a vehicle.

Deputies then found the man, who died at the scene. The suspect vehicle had already fled.

This is still an active investigation, and detectives are working to identify a suspect.