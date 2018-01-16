Deputies search for three suspects after home invasion in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three male suspects who reportedly broke in and robbed a mobile home in Wimauma.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, three males broke into a mobile home located in the 100 block of Delia Street in Wimauma. They allegedly broke in through the back door window and confronted two people inside.

Deputies say that at least one of the male suspects was armed with a handgun.

The three suspects reportedly stole the victims' money and cell phones.

Deputies say that before leaving, one of the robbers struck a male resident on the head with his handgun. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Outside of the home, the three robbers then confronted a man sitting in his Ford Focus. They reportedly smashed out a window of the car, yanked the man out of the driver's seat and stole the vehicle. The driver was not injured.

No further description of the male suspects has been released yet.