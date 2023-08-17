Deputies search for more victims after arresting sexual predator: HCSO

Deputies said they've arrested a sexual predator in Hernando County after a report of sexual battery involving two minors.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said Randy Akers, 60, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force following an investigation into the report.
Detectives said they learned Akers sexually battered two children, one who was eight and another between the ages of four and five when the alleged abuse began. They added the victims stated the abuse went back as far as 2002.
HCSO believes Akers might have victimized other children since he was involved in a motorcycle club called Baggerz & Tailz.
Deputies said Akers is known as "Radical Randy" and the Battle of the Baggers Shows owner. He was charged with the following:
- Sexual Battery (Defendant over 18; Victim Under 12) (x7)
- Sexual Battery Familial or Custodial Authority (x5)
- Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Defendant over 18; Victim Under 12) (x5)
HCSO is asking anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Randy Akers to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
