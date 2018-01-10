Deputies search for 5 suspects seen on surveillance video robbing 2 Tampa businesses

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for five unknown suspects who are seen on surveillance video forcing entry and robbing two businesses in Tampa.

HCSO says that around 3:57 a.m. on Monday, five unknown male suspects forced entry into the closed Metro PCS located at 2556 E. Bearss Avenue. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of property from the business.

At approximately 4:01 a.m., the same five suspects broke into the Rent-A-Center located at 2267 E. Bearss Avenue and stole an undisclosed amount of property.

HCSO says that the suspects are possibly related to similar incidents in Haines City and Hernando County.

Investigators are describing the suspects as African American males who weigh roughly between 140 and 160 pounds. They are believed to be between 5-foot-6 and 6-feet tall.

Anyone with any information reference these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smartphone using HCSOSheriff app available on both Android and Apple products.