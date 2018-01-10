FHP: Man fatally struck by dump truck while pushing disabled vehicle, portion of US 301 closed

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A portion of U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa is closed due to a traffic crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a school bus traveling northbound on U.S. 301 stopped at St. Francis Lane and picked up a child.

Around the same time, a Green Honda stopped behind the bus and had a mechanical issue. The Honda stalled, so the driver got out to push his car out of the road. While pushing the car, the vehicle's lights were not on.

A driver of a dump truck driving northbound failed to see the Honda and the pedestrian pushing the car.

FHP says that the driver of the dump truck rear-ended the Honda and was pushed into a van.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old male, was killed in the crash. The occupants of the van and dump truck were not injured.

There is a partial roadblock of the northbound lanes of U.S. 301.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office initially reported the crash as involving a child.

TRAFFIC: Deputies on scene, assisting the Florida Highway Patrol, traffic crash with injuries, truck vs. child, Highway 301 N between McIntosh Road and County Line Road is CLOSED. @FLHSMV — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) January 10, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash and found the victim was an adult.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.