Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Delaware man not wearing seatbelt dies in crash on Hillsborough Avenue: FHP

Covering Hillsborough County
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Covering Hillsborough County
Posted at 9:14 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 09:15:46-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a crash in Hillsborough County on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP stated that an SUV was traveling west on Hillsborough Avenue when it turned into the path of a second SUV traveling east at the intersection of East Longboat Boulevard around 9:25 p.m. The vehicles collided shortly after.

The first SUV driver, a 50-year-old Delaware man, passed away from his injuries at a local hospital. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The second driver, a 43-year-old Tampa woman, was uninjured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABCActionNewsPlus-480-360.png

Watch local news on your schedule