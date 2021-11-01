Delanie's Lemonade Stand Adoption Fair to feature dozens of rescued pets looking for a forever home

TAMPA, Fla. — Delanie Dennis has never met an animal she didn't love.

Okay, spiders and snakes might "startle" her a bit, the 9-year-old says.

But she'd probably wind up loving them, too. And if the creepy, slithery critters needed a loving home, she'd be on the case.

Delanie has become a bay area celebrity for her relentless goodwill on the behalf of local animal shelters and rescues, raising more than $30,000 for furry friends in need.

"Every day I wake up happy!" Delanie says.

And she owes her constantly sunny disposition to her love of animals.

"They're cuddly and soft and fun to play with," she says. "And I'm just happy I can help so many of them."

Parents Julie and Andy own Tampa's Cafe Delanie, where diners can select delicious menu items each month that directly benefit Delanie's Lemonde Stand, the key to her mission.

But Delanie is thinking even bigger these days.

On Sunday Nov. 7 at the Dallas Bull, the young superstar will host Delanie's Lemonade Stand Adoption Fair.

Dozens of local rescue and shelter organizations, including one for skunks, will be on hand hopefully to find hundreds of furry friends a forever home.

For more information on Delanie's Lemonade Stand Adoption Fair, click here.