1 dead in Tampa house fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire in Tampa on Tuesday night that killed one person is now under investigation.

Tampa Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 10000 block of N. Dixon Ave at 11:30 p.m. and found a home 80% involved witth heavy smoke and flames.

Tampa Fire Rescue

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, and one person who was unable to escape was found dead inside, officials said.

The fire will be investigated by Tampa Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office and Tampa Police.

No other injuries were reported, and no additional information has been released at this time.