Tampa Police investigate deadly crash on George J. Bean Parkway outside of Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on George J. Bean Parkway outbound from Tampa International Airport, just before the I-275 and SR 60 ramps.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. The crash involved a single-vehicle.

Outbound traffic from TPA to I-275 and SR 60 was being diverted to an alternate route, but TPA says the roadway is reopened and impacts to passengers are minimal.

