Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Lanes reopen after fatal car fire on I-75S

Multiple lanes on I-75S near Big Bend Road were closed as authorities respond to the fatal car fire. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Deadly car fire on I-75S, all lanes of traffic closed near Big Bend Road
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:18:59-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 75 South near Big Bend Road were closed due to a car fire, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Hillsborough County Fire Rescue confirmed a person inside the car is dead. One lane remains closed.

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the car exited I-75 for an unknown reason and collided with a crash attenuator on the left shoulder.

FHP said after impact, the car caught fire and driver, identified as a 62-year-old man from Tampa, suffered fatal injuries.

The closure was near the 244 mile marker.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!