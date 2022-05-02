Lanes reopen after fatal car fire on I-75S

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 75 South near Big Bend Road were closed due to a car fire, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Hillsborough County Fire Rescue confirmed a person inside the car is dead. One lane remains closed.

According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the car exited I-75 for an unknown reason and collided with a crash attenuator on the left shoulder.

FHP said after impact, the car caught fire and driver, identified as a 62-year-old man from Tampa, suffered fatal injuries.

The closure was near the 244 mile marker.