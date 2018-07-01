Cyclists ride to honor Tampa father hit and killed while biking with young sons

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 75°
ride for Pedro took place today in New Tampa.
More than 100 bikers gathered at Flatwoods Park in New Tampa at 8 a.m. Saturday. They went on a bike ride in honor of Pedro Aguerreberry, who was hit and killed riding with his 8- and 3-year-old sons in West Meadows Sunday, June 24.
TAMPA, Fla. — It took just under an hour for dozens of cyclists to complete 'Pedro's ride' — for the Tampa father who police say was intentionally hit and killed while riding his bike.
Police say Pedro Augerreberry was hit and killed Sunday, June 24 and his two young sons were also injured in the hit and run crash.
Nearly 200 cyclists gathered just before 8 a.m. on Saturday at Flatwoods Park off Bruce B. Downs Boulevard to finish the ride Augerreberry couldn't with his boys.
The riders rode from the park to New Tampa Boulevard where Augerreberry was hit and killed.
Related:
Bike ride planned for New Tampa father run over, killed while biking with his kids
Police: Man 'purposely' struck family on New Tampa bike path, killing father, injuring 2 boys
Man killed on New Tampa bike path was a devoted husband, father and neighbor
Parents of man who killed bicyclist in New Tampa say their son has mental health issues
Related:
Organizer, Peter Mirones, ended the race by announcing over a loudspeaker "Pedro's ride is complete."
Mirones didn't know the family — but insisted on a ride to honor him.
He hopes to continue the ride every year in honor of Augerreberry.