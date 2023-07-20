'Cybersecurity event' impacts Tampa General patient information

Tampa General Hospital announced late Wednesday night that some patient information was accessed in May by an unauthorized third party during a "cybersecurity event."

The hospital said in a notice that the third party got the files in its system between May 12 and May 31. The hospital didn't say how many patients were impacted by the event.

TGH said it varied by individual, but some of the information accessed may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, dates of service and/or limited treatment information.

The hospital is mailing letters to people whose information may have been involved, the notice said, and will provide credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those whose Social Security number was involved.

TGH encouraged patients to monitor and review statements from their health insurer and healthcare providers and to contact them if they see any services they didn't receive.

TGH said the unusual activity was noticed through proactive monitoring tools on May 31. TGH said, in part:

We immediately took steps to contain the activity and began an investigation with the assistance of a third-party forensic firm. Fortunately, TGH’s monitoring systems and experienced technology professionals effectively prevented encryption, which would have significantly interrupted the hospital’s ability to provide care for patients. However, the investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed TGH’s network and obtained certain files from its systems between May 12 and May 30, 2023.



TGH reported the event to the FBI and provided information to support its investigation of the criminal group responsible.



The hospital said the electronic medical record system was not involved or accessed in the event.

The hospital said its implemented additional defensive tools and increased monitoring in light of the event.