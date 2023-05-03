Cuban performer brings Spanish flare to Don Quixote at The Straz

TAMPA, Fla. — Next Generation Ballet will be performing Don Quixote at The Straz this weekend. While the show consists of 80 performers, there is one particular dancer whose emotion and enthusiasm stand out.

Growing up in Cuba, guest artist and performer Irene Rodriguez knows Don Quixote very well, so she couldn’t wait to share her knowledge and experience of the show with performers right here in Tampa Bay.

Don Quixote is more than just a ballet to Rodriguez; it’s a part of her culture.

“This is very important for me because it has this Spanish character, it has drama, it has funny moments, it has romantic moments,” said Rodriguez.

The show transports Rodriguez back to her time working with the Cuban National Ballet.

“It was amazing. But four years ago, I decide to come to the U.S., continue my career here, and only two years ago, I moved to Tampa,” said Rodriguez.

Now Rodriguez has the opportunity to share her favorite ballet not just with the cast but all of Tampa Bay.

“Putting my print, putting my stamp of the flamenco and with this Cuban flavor,” said Rodriguez. “It will be so emotional for me when I have my costume on and dancing.”

Rodriguez said there are lots of subtle differences in the way it’s performed in Cuba compared to America, and she has a sense of responsibility to relay that to the dancers.

“She is such a big inspiration in so many places, and kind of getting to learn from her and keep growing with her watching is a really big deal,” said performer Soraya Keaton-Baldwin.

“I learned a lot. I’ve learned a lot of different styles in it because it is a very Spanish-influenced dance,” said performer Anaya Mayo.

Rodriguez hopes her love for the show is reflected in the performers, not just this weekend but every time they take the stage.

“Everywhere they go when they become professionals, they remember all these experiences, and every time they dance Don Quixote in their career, they remember everything they learned here,” said Rodriguez.

Don Quixote is being performed on May 6 and 7. For more information, click here.