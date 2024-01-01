Crowds gather for Armature Works New Year’s Eve celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of people are ringing in the new year at Tampa’s Armature Works.

The all-day New Year’s Eve celebration kicked off with a family-friendly event geared toward kids.

“My New Year’s resolution is to try new hobbies. My new hobby is going to be drawing and doing lots of arts on my tablet and on paper,” said Layla Charles.

As the kids rolled out, the adults came ready to raise a glass to 2024. Many are hopeful for what the new year will bring.

“I want health, peace and I want to lose 20 lbs,” said Carlos Iwaszkowiec.

“Just a lot of money from my business, and that’s it,” added Luigi Napolano.

While temps have dropped, some say there is nowhere else they would rather ring in the new year.

“It’s so pretty here. We’re on the water, the sun is going down on us, and it’s so much nicer than New York, where we’re freezing our heads off,” said Benjamin Salit.

Some are looking forward to celebrating old and new friendships, while others want to make more time for family.

“My New Year’s resolution is to spend more time with family and be more present in time. Take a step back from social media and be present in the moment,” said Deja Ventura.

There are so many plans and goals for 2024, but one thing is clear: everyone is looking forward to the new year.

“Happy New Year! Enjoy the rest of your new year,” said Napolano.

