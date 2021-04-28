Watch
Crews to remove sailboat that went adrift in Alafia River, hit powerline, caught fire and sank

Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 28, 2021
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Hillsborough County on Wednesday will try to remove a 37-foot sailboat from the Alafia River.

According to county officials, heavy winds sent the boat adrift a few weeks ago in the river near U.S. 41. The boat's mast then hit a power line and caught fire, along with knocking out power to the area.

After it caught fire, the boat sank. It's now still in the river making it difficult for other boats to get by.

Divers from Tampa PD and HCSO will attempt to get the boat out of the channel. County officials say it's the biggest boat they've tried to move without hiring a professional contracting company.

