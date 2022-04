TAMPA, Fla. — The Courtney Campbell Causeway is back open after it was shut down for several hours following a serious crash, Tampa Police said.

According to TPD, the cause is a crash that involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened at 7740 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Causeway reopened just before 6 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.