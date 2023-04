TAMPA, Fla. — Cleanup from an early morning crash on 50th Street North in Tampa is expected to last several hours, according to police.

A large overturned truck has all of the northbound lanes of 50th Street North, at 26th Avenue East, closed. One southbound lane is open, police said.

Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Detours include US-41 NB, East MLK Jr. Boulevard or 49th St.